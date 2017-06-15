“The folks over at the BareFeats blog, a site that evaluates device performance, have posted benchmark scores comparing the iPad Pro with Apple’s MacBook Pro, including the new 13-inch MacBook Pro,” Reisinger reports. “And the site found that in certain cases, Apple’s 2017 iPad Pro can outperform the MacBook Pro.”
“The benchmark tests also corroborate LAPTOP’s own findings about the iPad Pro,” Reisinger reports. “In our review of the slate, we found the tablet to be ‘amazingly fast’ and ‘more powerful than most laptops.'”
“The 2017 iPad Pro actually ran some of the benchmarks faster — especially the GPU intensive ones,” rob-ART morgan reports for Bare Feats. “And in the CPU intensive tests, the 2017 iPad Pros were ‘gnawing on the heels’ of the MacBook Pro.”
“Think about it: The top configured 2017 MacBook Pro 13-inch costs roughly 3 times more than the top configured 2017 iPad Pro,” morgan reports. “Yet the laptop is only slightly faster running CPU intensive apps and slower running the GPU intensive apps.”
MacDailyNews Take: We’re getting to the point where our only good justification for getting new MacBooks is “we really want them.” With iOS 11’s Multi-Touch Drag and Drop, Apple’s File’s app, the new iOS Dock, etc. we’re fairly positive we could do all we need to do on the road with new 10.5- or 12.9-inch iPad Pros.
