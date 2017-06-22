“For people who are comfortable with pencil, pen, and paper, the Apple Pencil brings a new dimension to using an iPad,” Snell writes. “And for those of us who are most comfortable with a keyboard beneath our fingers, the iPad Pro—with its Smart Keyboard, the first Apple keyboard designed for iOS — was a sign that Apple realizes that sometimes, even an iPad needs to behave a bit more like a laptop.”
“One benefit of the slight expansion — the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is 10.6 millimeters wider than the old model — is more room for typing, whether it’s physical keys on the Smart Keyboard or the virtual keys of the built-in software keyboard,” Snell writes. “On the Smart Keyboard, the extra 10.6 millimeters in width makes a big difference… I found that I could type on the Smart Keyboard at full speed.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: That 10.6 millimeters makes all the difference. If you haven’t tried it yet, get over to your nearest Apple Store and give it a whirl!
