“If there’s a defining quality to the iPad Pro, it’s that the device seeks to go beyond the traditional touch interface of iOS to seek out additional ways of getting work done,” Jason Snell writes for Macworld.

“For people who are comfortable with pencil, pen, and paper, the Apple Pencil brings a new dimension to using an iPad,” Snell writes. “And for those of us who are most comfortable with a keyboard beneath our fingers, the iPad Pro—with its Smart Keyboard, the first Apple keyboard designed for iOS — was a sign that Apple realizes that sometimes, even an iPad needs to behave a bit more like a laptop.”

“One benefit of the slight expansion — the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is 10.6 millimeters wider than the old model — is more room for typing, whether it’s physical keys on the Smart Keyboard or the virtual keys of the built-in software keyboard,” Snell writes. “On the Smart Keyboard, the extra 10.6 millimeters in width makes a big difference… I found that I could type on the Smart Keyboard at full speed.”

Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad Pro

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: That 10.6 millimeters makes all the difference. If you haven’t tried it yet, get over to your nearest Apple Store and give it a whirl!

