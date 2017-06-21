“The latest iPad Pro 10.5 features a rather impressive 120Hz refresh rate. Now, I know this might sound a little dull and boring and also a little bit technical, but the net effect of this addition makes a big difference when using the new iPad Pro,” Goodwin writes. “The technology that makes this refresh rate possible is called ProMotion.”
“ProMotion manages the refresh rate, depending on what you’re doing on the iPad,” Goodwin writes. “For instance: if you’re reading this article on the new iPad Pro, the refresh rate would drop down to around 24Hz, as you don’t need full beans for a simple ol’ web page. But, if you’re watching some fast-paced YouTube videos or content downloaded from iTunes, ProMotion will whack up the refresh rate to 120Hz, meaning the frames refresh 120 per seconds even if the content you’re watching only moves at 60 FPS… For me, though, the big draw of ProMotion is its effect on the Apple Pencil.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If you haven’t seen one in person, do so ASAP. The new iPad Pros’ ProMotion displays are stunning!
SEE ALSO:
Tim Bajarin: Apple’s iOS 11 finally brings Steve Jobs’ vision for the iPad to life – June 20, 2017
Macworld reviews Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro: ‘If any iPad replaces the MacBook, it’s this one’
Tuesday, June 20, 2017
CNBC review: In the market for a new tablet? You should buy Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro – June 17, 2017
TechCrunch reviews new 10.5-inch iPad Pro: ‘Apple pays off its future-of-computing promise’ – June 14, 2017
Apple’s game-changing 12.9- and 10.5-inch iPad Pros arrive in stores – June 13, 2017
Jim Dalrymple reviews Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro: Highly recommended – June 12, 2017
LAPTOP reviews Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro: Amazingly fast performance beats most Windows laptops – June 12, 2017
Ars Technica reviews Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro: Much more ‘pro’ than what it replaces – June 12, 2017
These go to 11: Apple makes iOS more Mac-like and iPad’s promise is finally realized – June 9, 2017