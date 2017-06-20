“But three features coming in iOS 11 could change the way I work on the road,” Bajarin writes. “Drag and drop, for example, moves the iPad into the arena of being the dominant mobile computing tool everyone can use.”
“The new mobile OS also brings the file format used on the Mac to the iPad, making a file you create on iOS compatible with any macOS device. Also, the folder structure is the same, so the look and feel is very familiar to anyone who already uses the Mac,” Bajarin writes. “The third notable addition to iOS 11 is the Mac-like Dock, making it easy to work between apps.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
Finally, the promise of iPad is realized. – SteveJack, MacDailyNews, June 5, 2017
SEE ALSO:
Macworld reviews Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro: ‘If any iPad replaces the MacBook, it’s this one’
Tuesday, June 20, 2017
CNBC review: In the market for a new tablet? You should buy Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro – June 17, 2017
TechCrunch reviews new 10.5-inch iPad Pro: ‘Apple pays off its future-of-computing promise’ – June 14, 2017
Apple’s game-changing 12.9- and 10.5-inch iPad Pros arrive in stores – June 13, 2017
Jim Dalrymple reviews Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro: Highly recommended – June 12, 2017
LAPTOP reviews Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro: Amazingly fast performance beats most Windows laptops – June 12, 2017
Ars Technica reviews Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro: Much more ‘pro’ than what it replaces – June 12, 2017
These go to 11: Apple makes iOS more Mac-like and iPad’s promise is finally realized – June 9, 2017