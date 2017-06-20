“When Steve Jobs introduced the iPad in 2010, he made a rather bold statement: the iPad will become the mobile computer of tomorrow,” Tim Bajarin writes for PC Magazine. “I saw some early glimpses of how Jobs’s vision could someday become a reality. Seven years later, it hasn’t quite come to fruition…”

“But three features coming in iOS 11 could change the way I work on the road,” Bajarin writes. “Drag and drop, for example, moves the iPad into the arena of being the dominant mobile computing tool everyone can use.”

“The new mobile OS also brings the file format used on the Mac to the iPad, making a file you create on iOS compatible with any macOS device. Also, the folder structure is the same, so the look and feel is very familiar to anyone who already uses the Mac,” Bajarin writes. “The third notable addition to iOS 11 is the Mac-like Dock, making it easy to work between apps.”

Read more in the full article here.