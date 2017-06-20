Raymundo writes, “If any iPad will ever replace your trusted MacBook, it’s going to be this one.”
“After the 9.7-inch iPad Pro scored a 4.5, the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro deservedly brings that score to a perfect 5 out of 5,” Raymundo writes. “The 12.9-inch model sacrifices way too much in the way of portability and versatility and the 2017 iPad is just a little too pedestrian. The 10.5-inch Pro model emerges as the best iPad ever.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yet another nail in the coffin of our MacBook road-machine dreams. Of course we could continue to do the MacBook + iPad thing in our backpacks for one more cycle, right?
