“For the past year, I’ve had a really big dilemma: Having to choose between the 12-inch MacBook or the 9.7-inch iPad Pro,” Oscar Raymundo writes for Macworld. “Now, the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro has solved all of those issues for me, making it the best iPad to have ever come out of Cupertino and the one most likely to replace the MacBook.”

Raymundo writes, “If any iPad will ever replace your trusted MacBook, it’s going to be this one.”

“After the 9.7-inch iPad Pro scored a 4.5, the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro deservedly brings that score to a perfect 5 out of 5,” Raymundo writes. “The 12.9-inch model sacrifices way too much in the way of portability and versatility and the 2017 iPad is just a little too pedestrian. The 10.5-inch Pro model emerges as the best iPad ever.”



