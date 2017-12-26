“When the iPad was first announced, I was hoping it would be the perfect companion to my iMac. I envisioned a world where I did the bulk of my work on my desktop, and used the tablet when I was on the go,” Dennis Sellers writes for Apple World Today. “That never happened. Until now.”

“I’ve used my iMac for the bulk of my work; my iPad Pro for reading, watching videos; surfing the ‘Net; and checking my email when I’m away from my desktop; and my 12-inch MacBook for work when I’m traveling,” Sellers writes. “However, with the combination of the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro and iOS 11, I’m not using the latter. It looks like it may end up being the Mac I do beta testing on, while my Apple tablet is my go-to portable device.”

“iOS 11 kicks the iPad’s operating system up a notch (or three), making it much better for work purposes,” Sellers writes. “The new Dock provides quick access to favorite and frequently used apps and documents from any screen. It makes it much easier to work with multiple apps with Split View and now Slide Over.”

