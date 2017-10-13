“With the introduction of the iPad Pro and the subsequent unveiling of iOS 11, Apple has continually asserted that the iPad is the future of computing,” Samuel Rentz writes for iDownload Blog. “It has been a slow process getting to where we are now, but due to a few key developments, I chose this past summer to switch from my seasoned 13-inch MacBook Air to the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro for the bulk of my college computing needs.”

“The simple premise that the smart connector allows the quick detachment and attachment of a keyboard is a transformative idea that allows this tablet to operate in three modes that I call: entertainment mode, notepad mode, and productivity mode,” Rentz writes. “Between these three modes, the iPad Pro can accomplish the vast majority of tasks college students perform every single day.”

“If you decide that iOS will work for you like it has for me and that the cost is not prohibitive, then I would absolutely recommend switching over to iPad Pro for your studies,” Rentz writes. “The versatility provided by Apple’s top notch tablet combined with the powerful features in iOS 11 is too strong of a contender to overlook without at least some consideration.”

Much more in the full article – recommended – here.