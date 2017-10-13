“The simple premise that the smart connector allows the quick detachment and attachment of a keyboard is a transformative idea that allows this tablet to operate in three modes that I call: entertainment mode, notepad mode, and productivity mode,” Rentz writes. “Between these three modes, the iPad Pro can accomplish the vast majority of tasks college students perform every single day.”
“If you decide that iOS will work for you like it has for me and that the cost is not prohibitive, then I would absolutely recommend switching over to iPad Pro for your studies,” Rentz writes. “The versatility provided by Apple’s top notch tablet combined with the powerful features in iOS 11 is too strong of a contender to overlook without at least some consideration.”
Much more in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: As people grow up with iPads and iPhones versus traditional personal computers, Steve Jobs’ cars and trucks analogy/prediction will be realized.
Finally, the promise of iPad is realized. – SteveJack, MacDailyNews, June 5, 2017
What’s more natural than dragging and dropping with your finger? It’s certainly more natural than doing so with a mouse. With iOS 11, many people’s biggest conundrum for their next road machines went from MacBook vs. MacBook Pro to 10.5-inch iPad Pro vs. 12.9-inch iPad Pro. — MacDailyNews, June 9, 2017
iPad Pro. The future of computing is here (or will be, as soon as iOS 11 is released this autumn). — MacDailyNews, June 23, 2017
Since its inception, iPad has always been the future of personal computing for the masses, it just really needed what iOS 11 will soon deliver to fulfill its promise! — MacDailyNews, August 21, 2017
