“As they’ve got older they have gravitated towards our laptop and desktop computers for their school project work. With three of them, and limited proper computers it’s a juggle to make this work,” Robertson writes. “The last couple of weeks we’ve been testing the iPad Pro — and iOS 11 for the last couple of days. It’s been a revolution in ways I hadn’t expected. The fight for proper desktop computers has suddenly got easier as they are more than happy to use the iPad Pro and Smart Keyboard combo for writing and research.”
“My youngest had resisted this transition, though, until I installed iOS 11 the other night. I came down the next day to find him writing away at a school project about dinosaurs,” Robertson writes. “‘The iPad’s turned into a MacBook, Dad,’ he said as I walked into the room. Slightly confused, I quizzed him further and he gave me a tour of the new features of what he now calls his ‘MacPad’ …All in all the new iPad and iOS combo has become a family essential for us, and made some of our older tech obsolete.”
MacDailyNews Take: As our own SteveJack remarked seconds after Apple’s Craig Federighi unveiled iOS 11’s new features (namely, Multi-Touch Drag and Drop, the new Dock, and the Files app):
Finally, the promise of iPad is realized. – SteveJack, MacDailyNews, June 5, 2017
—
What’s more natural than dragging and dropping with your finger? It’s certainly more natural than doing so with a mouse. With iOS 11, many people’s biggest conundrum for their next road machines went from MacBook vs. MacBook Pro to 10.5-inch iPad Pro vs. 12.9-inch iPad Pro. — MacDailyNews, June 9, 2017
—
iPad Pro. The future of computing is here (or will be, as soon as iOS 11 is released this autumn). — MacDailyNews, June 23, 2017
