“When Apple released the first 12.9-inch iPad Pro, I wondered if it was finally an iPad that photographers could embrace without also getting an armful of tradeoffs,” Jeff Carlson writes for Macworld. “The answer was: almost.”

“Now, the iPad Pro has finally reached a tipping point for photographers,” Carlson writes. “The improved hardware in the just-released iPad Pro models, plus software improvements in iOS 10 and the upcoming iOS 11, make the iPad Pro (mostly) fullfill the potential of the iPad as a true photographer’s companion.”

“The 2017 iPad Pro models each include 4GB of RAM, which gives them plenty of working space. Storage is also much better,” Carlson writes. “All of this isn’t to say that the iPad Pro can completely supplant a Mac for most photographers. One of my ongoing irritations is moving photos from the iPad Pro and back to my Mac, where my full photo library lives.”

