“Tim Cook has long professed his faith in the iPad’s future: ‘The iPad is the clearest expression of our vision of the future of personal computing,'” Jean-Louis Gassée writes for Monday Note.

“In the Socratic spirit… I’ll take both sides of the argument,” Gassée writes. “It’s abundantly clear that the iPad will continue to replace the Mac. The latest hint? Six lovingly crafted videos that promote iOS 11 features that were designed specifically for the iPad and iPad Pro: a Mac-like Dock with Touch UI; a desktop-like Files app; neat multi-window multitasking; the ability to scan, sign, and send a document using the camera and stylus (pardon, Apple Pencil); the Pencil again to mark up photos and documents; and, lastly, using two hands on your iPad.”













“Not so fast. The Mac isn’t going away any time soon,” Gassée writes. “There are a wealth of high-end applications that require what Steve Jobs famously called ‘trucks’: Machines with no-holds-barred, unlimited thermal dissipation processors; muscular graphics chips; and lots of RAM and disk storage, an amount that the iPad will not approach in a foreseeable future.”



