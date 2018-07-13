“Adobe apparently plans to introduce Photoshop for iPads in 2019,” Evans writes. “The company also intends bringing its other creative apps over to Apple’s tablets.”
“The fact that iPads can [soon] run a version of the complex piece of industry standard software that is Photoshop shows it has achieved this end. For most people, an iPad is becoming all the computer they need,” Evans writes. “To me, it seems clear Apple’s vision is that you’ll use powerful Macs for the toughest tasks, while tablets and other as yet unrevealed systems will become capable of handling everything else. Adobe’s decision to introduce Photoshop for iPad reflects and legitimizes Apple’s approach”
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
We find that there are many older users longing to make iPad work like a laptop, because that’s what they know.
Take a look at a twelve-year-old who’s only really ever used an iPad for personal computing. It’s an eyeopener. It’s like looking into the future.
The answer isn’t to try to make the iPad into a MacBook. The answer is to provide all the tools possible in iOS for developers to make robust apps that can take advantage of the multi-touch paradigm. — MacDailyNews, May 16, 2017
