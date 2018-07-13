“If I had a dollar for every time I’ve heard someone say ‘iPads are not productive’ I’d have a lot more dollars. And they’d still be wrong,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “Adobe next year will kill that myth completely, as it brings Photoshop and then its other creative apps across to Apple’s pro tablet.”

“Adobe apparently plans to introduce Photoshop for iPads in 2019,” Evans writes. “The company also intends bringing its other creative apps over to Apple’s tablets.”

“The fact that iPads can [soon] run a version of the complex piece of industry standard software that is Photoshop shows it has achieved this end. For most people, an iPad is becoming all the computer they need,” Evans writes. “To me, it seems clear Apple’s vision is that you’ll use powerful Macs for the toughest tasks, while tablets and other as yet unrevealed systems will become capable of handling everything else. Adobe’s decision to introduce Photoshop for iPad reflects and legitimizes Apple’s approach”

Read more in the full article here.