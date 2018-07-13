“Adobe Systems Inc., the maker of popular digital design programs for creatives, is planning to launch the full version of its Photoshop app for Apple Inc.’s iPad as part of a new strategy to make its products compatible across multiple devices and boost subscription sales,” Mark Gurman and Nico Grant report for Bloomberg. “The software developer is planning to unveil the new app at its annual MAX creative conference in October, according to people with knowledge of the plan. The app is slated to hit the market in 2019, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private product plans.”

“Adobe’s main suite of media-editing products is known as Creative Cloud — a subscription service that gives users access to apps including Photoshop, Premiere and Illustrator on Mac and Windows computers, and companion mobile apps such as Photoshop Mix on the iPhone and iPad. The current Creative Cloud apps are based on aging architectures with different underpinnings for each device,” Gurman and Grant report. “The new versions of the apps will allow users to run full versions of the programs on Apple’s iPad and continue edits on different devices, the people said. ”

“Adobe’s chief product officer of Creative Cloud Scott Belsky confirmed the company was working on a new cross-platform iteration of Photoshop and other applications, but declined to specify the timing of their launches,” Gurman and Grant report. “Adobe’s customers, particularly in media and entertainment, are increasingly working on tablets rather than desktop computers, and have asked the company for the capability to make “edits on the fly” to their creative projects, Belsky said.”

“Running Photoshop and other professional Adobe apps on the iPad would be an endorsement for the device, which first went on sale about eight years ago,” Gurman and Grant report. “Apple co-founder Steve Jobs presented the iPad with a vision that it could ultimately replace laptop computers for many people. But over the past few years, iPad sales growth has slowed. Recently released Pro models have re-ignited interest in the category, and a combination of the new hardware and professional software could help Apple further achieve that initial goal… Newer versions of the iPad Pro are now powerful enough to support Adobe’s apps, Belsky said.”

