“Over the past year I’ve written frequently about my love of the Mac mini. There has been a Mac mini running as a server in my house basically since it was first introduced in 2005. The specific uses for that server have grown and changed over the years, and I’ve bought new models and upgraded them when necessary,” Jason Snell writes for Six Colors. “But I need to admit something: for nine months, no Mac mini has been running in my house. Instead, I’ve been running a different device as my server.”

“The Mac mini was last updated 1245 days ago, in October of 2014. (And that was a lackluster upgrade),” Snell writes. “Taking a cue from my dreams about what a modern Mac mini might be like, I bought a tiny Intel NUC PC and installed macOS on it.”

Intel NUC server hackintosh sits atop Jason Snell's old Apple Mac mini

“This was intended to be a temporary experiment. And, in fact, I hope to replace the NUC with a real Mac mini just as soon as Apple finally releases that all-new Mac mini that’s hopefully percolating inside Cupertino,” Snell writes. “But in the meantime, I have been running macOS on non-Apple hardware, and it’s been an instructive experience.”

MacDailyNews Take: Wherever Apple creates a vacuum, non-Apple options will rush in.

