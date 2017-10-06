“That said, many an enterprising system builder has put together a hackintosh, and it’s not that hard to build if you’ve got a free afternoon,” Nield writes. “Building a hackintosh is much easier than you might suspect. And there are plenty of great reasons to give it a go. Below are five good reasons to invest the time and effort in building a hackintosh, together with some pointers for getting started.”
1) You can control the spec
2) Apple’s slow update cycle
3) Your current Mac machine is flagging
4) You can build a system for a purpose
5) You might learn something along the way
It’s all in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If Apple’s management were competent enough to have modern, up-to-date Mac Pros on the market, this article wouldn’t be here.
At this point, a ridiculous 3 years, 9 months, and 18 days since Apple’s last Mac Pro update, violate Apple’s EULA to your heart’s content!
