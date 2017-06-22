“I’ve written about it at Macworld, but I left the details about the specific parts out of that article,” McElhearn writes. “Here’s a list of the parts I used for my computer, and the cost at the time I purchased them.”
My ‘Hackintosh mini’ parts list:
• Motherboard: I chose a Gigabyte H170N-WI-FI Motherboard, which cost $150 or £110. It offers USB 3 and USB-C, and has DVI and HDMI connecters.
• Processor: The Intel Intel Core i3 6100 Skylake Dual-Core 3.7 GHz Processor isn’t a high-powered choice, but for a simple computer, it’s more than enough. It cost $112 or £108.
Full parts list here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s confused, deer-in-the-headlights inaction contributed greatly to the rise of the Hackitosh.
