“I recently built a computer; my first,” Kirk McElhearn writes for Kirkville. “It’s a Hackintosh mini, though it’s not quite as small as the Mac mini.”

“I’ve written about it at Macworld, but I left the details about the specific parts out of that article,” McElhearn writes. “Here’s a list of the parts I used for my computer, and the cost at the time I purchased them.”

My ‘Hackintosh mini’ parts list:

• Motherboard: I chose a Gigabyte H170N-WI-FI Motherboard, which cost $150 or £110. It offers USB 3 and USB-C, and has DVI and HDMI connecters.

• Processor: The Intel Intel Core i3 6100 Skylake Dual-Core 3.7 GHz Processor isn’t a high-powered choice, but for a simple computer, it’s more than enough. It cost $112 or £108.

Full parts list here.