“Apple is working on new desktop Macs, including a ground-up redesign of the tiny-but-controversial 2013 Mac Pro,” Andrew Cunningham writes for Ars Technica. “But we don’t know when they’re coming, and the Mac Pro in particular is going to take at least a year to get here. Apple’s reassurances are nice, but it’s a small comfort to anyone who wants high-end processing power in a Mac right now. Apple hasn’t put out a new desktop since it refreshed the iMacs in October of 2015, and the older, slower components in these computers keeps Apple out of new high-end fields like VR.”

“This is a problem for people who prefer or need macOS, since Apple’s operating system is only really designed to work on Apple’s hardware,” Cunningham writes. “But for the truly adventurous and desperate, there’s another place to turn: fake Macs built with standard PC components, popularly known as ‘Hackintoshes.'”

“People primarily build these boxes for one of two reasons: generic PC hardware is cheaper than Apple’s even if it is usually bigger and uglier; and unlike in the old Power Mac and Mac Pro days, Apple doesn’t sell a Mac that offers what many of these people want,” Cunningham writes. “Whatever Apple builds probably won’t be as customizable as a good old PC tower, but that’s the kind of thing many of these Hackintosh builders are looking for.”

