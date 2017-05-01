“This is a problem for people who prefer or need macOS, since Apple’s operating system is only really designed to work on Apple’s hardware,” Cunningham writes. “But for the truly adventurous and desperate, there’s another place to turn: fake Macs built with standard PC components, popularly known as ‘Hackintoshes.'”
“People primarily build these boxes for one of two reasons: generic PC hardware is cheaper than Apple’s even if it is usually bigger and uglier; and unlike in the old Power Mac and Mac Pro days, Apple doesn’t sell a Mac that offers what many of these people want,” Cunningham writes. “Whatever Apple builds probably won’t be as customizable as a good old PC tower, but that’s the kind of thing many of these Hackintosh builders are looking for.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yup. Don’t overthink it, Apple. There’s no need to reinvent the wheel here. Just use modern parts and give the pros the extensibility what they want.
