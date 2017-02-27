“When was the las time Apple upgraded the Mac Pro launched back in 2013? It’s a trick question,” Wil Gomez writes for Mac360. “The new generation Mac Pro has never had an upgrade. Ever. Never.”

“What does that mean? Either Apple is preparing 2017 to become the Mother of all Upgrade Years [or] the handwriting is clearly on the wall,” Gomez writes. “[That] the Mac is an appliance once again, and Apple does not care about the so-called professional market at all. If that’s the case, then a case can be made that it’s time for an official ‘Hackintosh.’”

“If Apple is planning to shutter professional level Macs,” Gomez writes, “I would appreciate an official Hackintosh that could work under specific hardware requirements from Apple. I’m not holding my breath.”

