“UniBeast, one of the most popular and powerful tools in the arsenal of individuals looking to create a bootable USB drive for macOS or assist with the process of setting up a Hackintosh, has just been updated to version 8.0,” Morris reports. “The bump in version ensures that UniBeast is now officially compatible with Apple’s macOS High Sierra platform, which released globally via the Mac App Store just four weeks ago.”
“UniBeast has been increasingly growing in popularity from version-to-version, which is predominantly down to how powerful it is and how easy the tool provided by Tonymacx86 actually is. That’s always one of the challenges when you create something like UniBeast, to be able to take a process which is inherently complex and difficult, but build a tool which takes away a lot of the pain, abstracts the complexity away from the user, and presents itself as an easy-t0-use, non-daunting product,” Morris reports. “UniBeast is pretty much the epitome of that…”
More info and links in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If Apple’s management were competent enough to have a modern, up-to-date Mac Pro on the market today, this article wouldn’t be here.
At this point, it’s been a ridiculous 3 years, 10 months, 7 days and counting since Apple’s last Mac Pro update.
