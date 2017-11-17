“For the first time ever, Apple has two new big-screen phones in its lineup, in the iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus,” Mark Spoonauer writes for Tom’s Guide. “These flagships have some things in common, including the record-setting A11 Bionic processor, dual rear cameras and wireless charging. But there are a lot of differences, too, in terms of design, display and battery life.”

“And let’s not forget the $200 price difference between the iPhone 8 Plus and the more expensive iPhone X,” Spoonauer writes. “So which device is right for you?”

Spoonauer writes, “The iPhone X wins this close contest with a score of 86 to 84, winning four out of eight rounds and tying in one.”

Read more in the full article here.