“Earlier this year, video emerged of a new iPhone feature, long before it was released,” Andrew Griffin reports for The Independent. “It showed the phone creating a magical portal in the middle of a city street. And now that’s arrived.”

“The feature is the kind of world-changing technology that’s on a par with the introduction of the iPhone 10 years ago, Tim Cook tells The Independent,” Griffin reports. “And Apple is standing at the front of it, he says – as another, perhaps more literal, aspect of its long-standing mission to make the world better and a bit more magic.”

“And Apple believes it will be huge. Cook says that it will end up not simply being used by some kinds of people but for ‘everyone;’ like the App Store when it launched, it might not be huge right now, but AR will go on to have the same ‘dramatic’ climb to take over the world that did,” Griffin reports. “Every developer that creates apps for the iPhone can now use those features, and with an ease that has allowed them to pull together stunning virtual worlds in just a few weeks. That means that Apple can ‘plant a lot of seeds,’ says Cook, and since there’s 15 million or so developers in the world then at least some of those seeds will grow into the stunning, flowering app ecosystem of the future.”

Think back to 2008, when the App Store went live. There was the initial round of apps and people looked at them and said, ‘this is not anything, mobile apps are not going to take off.’ And then step by step things start to move. And it is sort of a curve, it was just exponential – and now you couldn’t imagine your life without apps. Your health is on one app, your financials, your shopping, your news, your entertainment – it’s everything. AR is like that. It will be that dramatic. — Apple CEO Tim COok

