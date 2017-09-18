“The company directed attention at gaming during its recent iPhone X launch, but entertainment apps are not all you should expect as the first ARKit-enabled apps appear,” Evan writes. “There are significant opportunities for enterprise and industrial use.”
Evan writes, “While the initial rush of AR-enabled iOS apps may often seem more experimental than essential, that’s going to change rapidly as iOS 11 proliferates and developers identify clear sectors in which the tech can make a useful difference.”
IKEA Place Augmented Reality app using Apple ARKit iOS 11
More examples of ARKit apps and concepts in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The augmented reality revolution begins tomorrow with Apple’s release of iOS 11!
Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017
