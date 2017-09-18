“While Face ID may be capturing headlines, its Apple’s ARKit that will make a much bigger difference to iPhone user’s lives,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld.

“The company directed attention at gaming during its recent iPhone X launch, but entertainment apps are not all you should expect as the first ARKit-enabled apps appear,” Evan writes. “There are significant opportunities for enterprise and industrial use.”

Evan writes, “While the initial rush of AR-enabled iOS apps may often seem more experimental than essential, that’s going to change rapidly as iOS 11 proliferates and developers identify clear sectors in which the tech can make a useful difference.”

IKEA Place Augmented Reality app using Apple ARKit iOS 11





