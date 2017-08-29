“Apple this week invited several media sites to its Cupertino campus to show off some upcoming ARKit apps being developed by major companies like The Food Network, Ikea, Giphy, and AMC, according to CNBC, The Verge, and TechCrunch,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“Ikea demonstrated its previously announced ‘Ikea Place’ app, designed to allow users to preview what Ikea furniture will look like in their homes ahead of a purchase. The Verge says it’s highly customizable, letting users see the size, materials, and texture of furniture,” Clover reports. “The Food Network is developing an app that will let users create custom digital desserts that can then be reproduced in real life through a custom recipe, while AMC and Next Games have teamed up for an augmented reality zombie game called The Walking Dead: Our World.”

“GIF app Giphy plans to introduce tools that will let GIFs be added to the real world,” Clover reports, “and Climax Studios CEO and developer Simon Gardner showed off an upcoming AR game called Arise, which is an augmented reality puzzle game solved by tilting the iPhone to steer a character through the level.”

