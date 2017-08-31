“I’ve spent a day with AR developers, checking out their apps. Some were okay, some were brilliant. Actually, considering developers have only been able to create apps using the ARKit software since early June, what they’ve done is pretty amazing,” David Phelan writes for Forbes. “To be clear, the videos you may have seen are impressive and detailed, but playing the apps directly is a whole other thing. The intimate connection between you and the virtual world has to be seen to be enjoyed.”

“When the App Store arrived in 2008, it was a time when nobody knew exactly how big apps could become,” Phelan writes. “So, this is the dawn of mainstream AR – at launch it will be available on so many iPhones and iPads that it will instantly become the largest installed base of AR equipment.”

Phelan writes, “Not all of it will be worthwhile or even fun, but it’s an intriguing, amazing world in prospect.”

