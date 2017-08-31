“When the App Store arrived in 2008, it was a time when nobody knew exactly how big apps could become,” Phelan writes. “So, this is the dawn of mainstream AR – at launch it will be available on so many iPhones and iPads that it will instantly become the largest installed base of AR equipment.”
Phelan writes, “Not all of it will be worthwhile or even fun, but it’s an intriguing, amazing world in prospect.”
Read more, and check out the ARKit apps, in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: AR apps developers are going to experience boom times in less than a month!
Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017
The impact of augmented reality cannot be overstated. It will be a paradigm shift larger than the iPhone and the half-assed clones it begat. — MacDailyNews, August 4, 2017
