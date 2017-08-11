“You may have already heard the name of iOS 11’s biggest new feature, ARKit: while its arcane-sounding name would suggest otherwise, the technology itself is actually pretty revolutionary,” Kaloyan C. writes for phoneArena. “Where Google’s competitor Tango needs an array of sensors and a fairly high amount of hardware power to function, ARKit requires literally nothing more than an already existing iPhone — while it often works better as well.”

“And from what we’ve seen so far, developers can make some pretty interesting stuff with the technology: it can be used as a makeshift distance measurement tool, it can power video games, it can let you draw in 3D space, and much more — the possibilities are endless,” Kaloyan writes. “But there’s only one problem: augmented reality on smartphones, at least as it currently stands, is little more than a simple gimmick.”

“But even with this in mind, don’t be too hasty in thinking Apple has built what is perhaps the best current AR platform, and yet somehow forgotten to gauge its usefulness factor. Quite the opposite — augmented reality could prove to be key in the company’s sustained success a decade or so down the line,” Kaloyan writes. “You see, many rumors in the past year (notice a trend?) have claimed Apple is secretly developing an AR headset… [so] when the time for the actual AR product comes, Apple will have an already established software ecosystem, along with an experienced developer base, right from day one — something every new platform desperately needs.”

