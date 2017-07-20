“In March 2016, Apple introduced the iPhone SE. The device retained the same form factor as the iPhone 5s, which itself retained the same general form factor of the iPhone 5 launched in 2012,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool. “But it did include quite high-end internal components. It packed the processor, RAM, and rear-facing camera of the then-flagship iPhone 6s inside a compact device that by Apple’s standards is relatively low-cost.”

Eassa writes, “Back in March, Apple offered a minor, but sensible, refresh of the iPhone SE by replacing the 16-gigabyte model with a 32-gigabyte model for the same $399 price and nixing the 64-gigabyte iPhone SE at $449 and replacing it with a 128-gigabyte model for $499.”

“Now, iGeneration is reporting from a “source” that Apple is planning two iPhone launch events this year — one in August and then one in October. At the August event, iGeneration says, Apple will introduce an iPhone ‘SE type’ device,” Eassa writes. “”

