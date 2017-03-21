Apple today announced iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition in a vibrant red aluminum finish, in recognition of more than 10 years of partnership between Apple and (RED). This gives customers an unprecedented way to contribute to the Global Fund and bring the world a step closer to an AIDS-free generation. The special edition (PRODUCT)RED iPhone will be available to order online worldwide and in stores beginning Friday, March 24.

“Since we began working with (RED) 10 years ago, our customers have made a significant impact in fighting the spread of AIDS through the purchase of our products, from the original iPod nano (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition all the way to today’s lineup of Beats products and accessories for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in a statement. “The introduction of this special edition iPhone in a gorgeous red finish is our biggest (PRODUCT)RED offering to date in celebration of our partnership with (RED), and we can’t wait to get it into customers’ hands.”

“Apple is the world’s largest corporate donor to the Global Fund, contributing more than $130 million as part of its partnership with (RED),” said Deborah Dugan, (RED)’s CEO, in a statement. “Combining the global reach of the world’s most loved smartphone with our efforts to provide access to life-saving ARV medication in sub-Saharan Africa, customers now have a remarkable opportunity to make a difference and contribute to the Global Fund through the purchase of this new beautiful (PRODUCT)RED iPhone.”

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are the best, most advanced iPhones ever, packed with unique innovations that improve all the ways iPhone is used every day. Both phones feature the most popular camera in the world with advanced camera systems that shoot incredible photos and videos day or night, more power and performance with the best battery life ever in an iPhone, immersive stereo speakers and a wide color system from camera to display, all in a water and dust resistant design. iPhone comes with iOS 10, which brings more expressive and animated ways to communicate in Messages, new ways to use Siri with your favorite apps, beautifully redesigned Maps, Photos, Apple Music and News, and the Home app, which lets you simply and securely set up, manage and control your home all in one place.

(RED)’s critical work provides access to life-saving HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa, which is home to more than two thirds of the world’s HIV-positive population. One hundred percent of all money raised by (RED) goes directly to Global Fund HIV/AIDS grants that provide testing, counseling, treatment and prevention programs with a specific focus on eliminating transmission of the virus from moms to their babies. Since it was founded in 2006, (RED) has generated more than $465 million for the Global Fund, with more than $130 million from Apple alone.

Pricing & Availability

• iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition will be available in 128GB and 256GB models starting at $749 (US) from Apple.com and Apple Stores, and from Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers (prices may vary). The special edition (PRODUCT)RED iPhone joins iPhone 7 finishes in jet black, black, silver, gold and rose gold.

• Both special edition models are available worldwide beginning Friday, March 24, and start shipping to customers by the end of March in the US and more than 40 countries and regions, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, the UK and United Arab Emirates. Brazil, Chile, Colombia, India, Turkey and other countries will follow in April.

• The special edition iPhone joins the current (PRODUCT)RED lineup, which is available for customers to purchase year-round, including the full iPod line of products, Beats Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, Beats Pill+ Portable Speaker, the iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case and a range of accessories for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.

• iPhone SE, the most powerful phone with a four-inch display, will be available beginning Friday, March 24, in 32GB and 128GB models, doubling the current capacity and replacing 16GB and 64GB models, all at the same starting price of $399 (US) at Apple.com and Apple Stores.

• New colors of Apple-designed iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus silicone cases in azure, camellia and pebble, and leather cases in taupe, sapphire and berry will also be available at Apple.com and Apple Stores starting at $35 (US).

• Through Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program, customers in the US, UK and China can get an unlocked iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition, with the protection of AppleCare+, choose their carrier and have the opportunity to upgrade to a new iPhone every year. The iPhone Upgrade Program is available at Apple.com and Apple Stores in the US, with monthly payments starting at $37 (US) for the 128GB model.

• With iPhone Trade-Up, customers can trade in their eligible smartphone and use the credit toward the cost of a new iPhone.*

• Every customer who buys iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition or iPhone SE from Apple will be offered free Personal Setup, in-store or online*, to help them customize their iPhone by setting up email, showing them new apps from the App Store and more.

• Anyone who wants to learn the basics or go further with their new iPhone can register for a free workshop at every Apple Store.

*Where available.

Source: Apple Inc.