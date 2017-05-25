The American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) “Telecommunications Report 2017” report issued this week shows that Apple remains in the lead among cellphone manufacturers with an ACSI score of 81.

Despite problems with faulty batteries that caused fires in some devices, Samsung remains steady at 80. The problems were limited to the Note 7, which was only on sale for two weeks before being recalled, and thus are not captured in this data. Galaxy S8 and S8+ were released at the end of data collection and are not reflected in Samsung’s score. HTC (+1%) ties with Motorola (-1%) at 76, while the combined score of smaller manufacturers (+3% to 75) overtakes LG (flat at 74).

This year, the top smartphone model in terms of user satisfaction is the 4-inch iPhone SE at 87. The iPhone 7 Plus is in second place (86), tied with Samsung’s Galaxy S6 edge+, while the Galaxy S6 edge takes third (85). Motorola’s Moto G and the LG G4 trail behind with scores of 75 and 73, respectively. The lowest-rated model, however, belongs to Samsung – the Galaxy Core Prime (70).

“Over the past few years, the general trend for smartphones has been toward larger screens,” says ACSI Managing Director David VanAmburg, in a statement. “But apparently, consumers were craving a new iteration of a smaller, less expensive phone as the iPhone SE – Apple’s first update to a 4-inch phone since 2013 – comes in first in ACSI this year.”

Read more in the full report here.

Source: American Customer Satisfaction Index