Despite problems with faulty batteries that caused fires in some devices, Samsung remains steady at 80. The problems were limited to the Note 7, which was only on sale for two weeks before being recalled, and thus are not captured in this data. Galaxy S8 and S8+ were released at the end of data collection and are not reflected in Samsung’s score. HTC (+1%) ties with Motorola (-1%) at 76, while the combined score of smaller manufacturers (+3% to 75) overtakes LG (flat at 74).
This year, the top smartphone model in terms of user satisfaction is the 4-inch iPhone SE at 87. The iPhone 7 Plus is in second place (86), tied with Samsung’s Galaxy S6 edge+, while the Galaxy S6 edge takes third (85). Motorola’s Moto G and the LG G4 trail behind with scores of 75 and 73, respectively. The lowest-rated model, however, belongs to Samsung – the Galaxy Core Prime (70).
“Over the past few years, the general trend for smartphones has been toward larger screens,” says ACSI Managing Director David VanAmburg, in a statement. “But apparently, consumers were craving a new iteration of a smaller, less expensive phone as the iPhone SE – Apple’s first update to a 4-inch phone since 2013 – comes in first in ACSI this year.”
Read more in the full report here.
Source: American Customer Satisfaction Index
MacDailyNews Take: More proof that Samsung sufferers have no earthly idea what they’re missing.
A tar paper shack in the desert seems “good enough” to someone who’s never been inside an actual house… Why settle? Do you really think that little of yourself? Aren’t you worth more than “good enough” (that in reality isn’t even “good enough”)? — MacDailyNews, January 29, 2007
—
I don’t know which is worse: Samsung’s slavish copying or that there are tens of millions of dullards and/or morally-crippled consumers who would buy such obvious knockoffs. What kind of person rewards thieves, especially such obvious ones? What kind of person hands over their money to make sure that crime pays? What’s wrong with you people, exactly?
It makes me sad that there are outfits like Samsung Electronics on the planet, as I was with Microsoft before them. People who work for Samsung Electronics should be ashamed. It makes me even sadder to see people supporting blatant criminals, whether it be blindly or, worse, knowingly. To those people I say: Get some morals, will you, or how about at least acquiring a modicum of taste?
What you’re doing is supporting criminal activity. It’s like you’re buying knockoff Coach handbags, but you’re paying pretty much the Coach price! Not too smart, eh? Oh, sure, you might have “saved” a bit upfront on your fake iPhone (maybe you got one of those Buy One Get One or More Free deals), but you’re paying the same data rates – after a couple years, you’ve pretty much paid the same anyway! So, in the end, you’re saving little or nothing while:
a) depriving the company who basically inspired your inferior, fragmented product;
b) depriving yourself of the real deal and the real experience, and;
c) rewarding the criminal, encouraging them to steal even more.
Not a lot of sense being made in any aspect of your toting around that Android phone, is there? Oh, right it’s “open.” Smirk. And, yes, every one of us with the real thing knows that you’re carrying around a half-assed fake, you tasteless wonder.
Didn’t you people have parents? If so, what did they teach you, if anything? Sheesh. – SteveJack, MacDailyNews, August 6, 2012