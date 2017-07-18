MacDailyNews Take: Standard for the company? That’d be the 4.7-inch iPhone 7, which still edges out sales of the 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus.

“Apple iPhone SE was a unique offering from Apple, differing in many ways from the company’s flagship devices,” Rishabh Jain reports for International Business Times. “It had budget pricing, at least by Apple’s standards, and unlike the 5.5-inch devices which have become the standard for the company, it had a 4-inch size.”

“According to China-based analyst Pan Jiutang, the iPhone SE might not be refreshed, making it a one-time product from Apple,” Jain reports. “‘If you are nostalgic about the small screen, buy a iPhone SE or iPhone 5c now. The future Apple iPhones should not be less than 5.5 inches, and the iPhone SE will not have a newer version,’ he posted on Weibo Sunday.”

“Apple has been mum on the future of the iPhone SE. In fact, it has actually set up a plant in India to manufacture the handset for the local market. Since that is a fairly recent development, chances are that the analyst might be wrong,” Jain reports. “Jiutang might have indicated that the device might not be available in markets where more premium handsets like iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are more popular, such as the U.S.”

