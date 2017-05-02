“One year ago, the iPhone SE arrived just a few months after the iPhone 6S,” Scott Stein writes for CNET. “It was nearly the exact same phone under the hood, just packed into an old iPhone 5S case. Fast processor? Great camera? Longer battery? Check, check and check.”

“But how does it compare to the iPhone 7 Plus I’ve been using daily? I started using this iPhone SE to see for myself,” Stein writes. “Turns out, Apple’s most affordable phone is still a nice little speed demon, and totally holds its own against the larger, newer iPhones, especially when it comes to battery life. You just need to be one of those people who really values a small phone over a large screen to appreciate it.”



“The SE keeps up with iOS 10 very nicely, and feels as fast as most new iPhones,” Stein writes. “The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus have a speed edge, but for most instances no one would notice the difference.”

