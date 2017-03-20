“The new iPhone SE could be released this month, as US tech retailer Target began returning its leftover iPhone SE stock to Apple at the beginning of the month,” Alan Lu, Rene Millman, and Lee Bell write for IT PRO. “A source at one Target store said they had not received any new iPhone SE stock since before the iPhone 7 was announced last September… However, high-profile Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo doesn’t think it’s likely the updated iPhone SE will be launched at the rumoured event at the end of the month, even though the first-generation device was announced almost exactly a year ago in March 2016.”

“The Touch ID fingerprint scanner built into the home button isn’t the second-generation version built into the iPhone 6s, so it’s not quite as lightning fast. The difference is barely noticeable, though unless you’re incredibly impatient. The addition of NFC, not present in older 5-series iPhones, means the SE can be used for Apple Pay ‘contactless’ in-store payments,” Lu, Millman, and Bell write. “We missed the useful pressure-sensitive screen of the 6s a lot, although its absence from the SE isn’t surprising – it would almost certainly have added to the cost and possibly increased the bulk of the phone too. Hopefully, we’ll see 3D Touch in Apple’s next 4in iPhone.”

“Although [APple’s A9 is] ‘only’ a dual core CPU, it easily held its own against the quad-core and eight core chips found in flagship Android and Windows Mobile phones. It makes the iPhone SE one of the fastest phones available, so running the latest apps shouldn’t be a problem for some time to come,” Lu, Millman, and Bell write. “The iPhone SE is great, but there’s plenty of room for improvement. Here’s hoping this resurrection of the sensibly-sized iPhone isn’t a one-off – we’re already looking forward to the iPhone SE 2.”

