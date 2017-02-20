“Apple will host a March event to introduce a new iPad Pro lineup and other products, according to Japanese website Mac Otakara,” Joe Rossignol reports for Mac Rumors.

“In terms of the iPad Pro lineup, the report claims Apple will announce new 7.9-inch, 9.7-inch, 10.5-inch, and 12.9-inch models,” Rossignol reports. “Today’s report also claims Apple may add a 128GB storage option for the iPhone SE, alongside the smartphone’s existing 16GB and 64GB capacities, and add a new red color —(PRODUCT)RED? — option for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.”

Rossignol reports, “The report also calls for new Apple Watch bands at the event in line with last year’s Spring refresh.”

MacDailyNews Take: If true, iPad’s return to growth looms large!