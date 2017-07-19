“The first rumor originated from analyst and leaker Pan Jiutang, who mostly focuses on the Android market. The obtusely worded post on Weibo was interpreted to mean by a wide swath of media reports that the iPhone SE was doomed, and never to be upgraded again,” Wuerthele writes. “A new report published early Wednesday by iGeneration cites a new source claiming that the iPhone SE will get a hardware update at the end of August.”
Wuerthele writes, “Certainly an upgrade in the fall with a new processor would be possible, but a more likely scenario is a two-year cycle, with the device getting the A10 Fusion (or perhaps A11) processor in the spring of 2018, allowing it to smooth out seasonal income dips in much the same way that the iPhone SE did in 2016.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
Here’s to the iPhone SE 2 coming in March 2018!
