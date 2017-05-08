Today in Nasdaq trading, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $4.04, or 1.53%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $153.00. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $148.95 set on May 5, 2017.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $153.70, also set today. Apple’s previous all-time intraday high of $148.98 was set on May 5, 2017.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $89.47.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $797.72 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $797.72B

2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $654.64B

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $532.25B

4. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $453.62B

5. Facebook (FB) – $437.68B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $407.35B

• Walmart (WMT) – $230.76B

• Disney (DIS) – $176.18B

• Intel (INTC) – $171.97B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $171.72B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $169.80B

• IBM (IBM) – $143.77B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $82.81B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $82.81B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $50.07B

• Yahoo! (YHOO) – $46.80B

• Sony (SNE) – $43.12B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $32.70B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $22.86B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $13.27B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $9.45B

• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $5.22B

• Pandora (P) – $2.50B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $160.67M

