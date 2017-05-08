AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $153.70, also set today. Apple’s previous all-time intraday high of $148.98 was set on May 5, 2017.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $89.47.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $797.72 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $797.72B
2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $654.64B
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $532.25B
4. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $453.62B
5. Facebook (FB) – $437.68B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $407.35B
• Walmart (WMT) – $230.76B
• Disney (DIS) – $176.18B
• Intel (INTC) – $171.97B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $171.72B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $169.80B
• IBM (IBM) – $143.77B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $82.81B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $82.81B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $50.07B
• Yahoo! (YHOO) – $46.80B
• Sony (SNE) – $43.12B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $32.70B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $22.86B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $13.27B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $9.45B
• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $5.22B
• Pandora (P) – $2.50B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $160.67M
MacDailyNews Note: To the moon, Alice. To the moon!
