Today in Nasdaq trading, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $2.93, or 2.04%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $146.58. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $144.77 set on April 4, 2017.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $147.20, also set today. Apple’s previous all-time intraday high of $144.89 was set on April 4, 2017.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $89.47.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $769.04 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $769.04B

2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $637.77B

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $536.37B

4. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $453.20B

5. Facebook (FB) – $441.73B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $409.18B

• Walmart (WMT) – $228.06B

• Disney (DIS) – $181.42B

• Intel (INTC) – $171.30B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $170.12B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $164.21B

• IBM (IBM) – $149.23B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $80.45B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $66.84B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $52.65B

• Yahoo! (YHOO) – $46.57B

• Sony (SNE) – $42.80B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $32.06B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $23.26B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $12.82B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $12.71B

• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $5.13B

• Pandora (P) – $2.54B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $171.40M

