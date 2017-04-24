“After three quarters in a row of year-over-year revenue declines, Apple returned to growth in its most recently reported quarter,” Daniel Sparks writes for The Motley Fool. “First-quarter revenue and EPS increased 3% and 2%, respectively, compared to the year-ago period. With the tech giant returning to growth, shares have soared about 20% in the past three months.”

“Now, with Apple’s second-quarter earnings report coming up next week, investors will look to see if Apple can sustain its upward growth trajectory,” Sparks writes. “As usual, Apple’s iPhone sales for the quarter will be key.”

“In Apple’s second quarter of 2016, the company sold 51.2 million iPhones, generating $32.9 billion in revenue,” Sparks writes. “Therefore, Apple will need to beat these figures for the company to continue growing the important segment on a year-over-year basis.”

