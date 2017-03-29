Today in Nasdaq trading, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.32, or 0.22%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $144.12. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $143.80 set on March 28, 2017.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $144.49, also set today. Apple’s previous all-time intraday high of $144.04 was set on March 28, 2017.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $89.47.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $756.13 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $756.13B

2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $580.53B

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $505.92B

4. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $417.20B

5. Facebook (FB) – $412.26B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $411.64B

• Walmart (WMT) – $217.40B

• Disney (DIS) – $177.94B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $168.97B

• IBM (IBM) – $164.06B

• Intel (INTC) – $168.17B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $164.33B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $76.52B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $64.23B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $45.18B

• Yahoo! (YHOO) – $44.74B

• Sony (SNE) – $41.21B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $29.23B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $24.24B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $12.91B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $10.86B

• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $3.79B

• Pandora (P) – $2.80B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $170.29M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.