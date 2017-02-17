Today in Nasdaq trading, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.38, or 0.28%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $135.72. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $135.51 set on February 15, 2017.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $136.27, set on February 15, 2017.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $89.47.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $712.06 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $712.06B

2. Alphabet (GOOG) – $578.42B

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $499.35B

4. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) – $416.71B

3. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $403.24B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $385.90B

• Walmart (WMT) – $213.19B

• Disney (DIS) – $174.03B

• Intel (INTC) – $172.88B

• IBM (IBM) – $171.79B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $169.27B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $164.01B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $83.14B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $59.13B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $43.79B

• Yahoo! (YHOO) – $43.03B

• Sony (SNE) – $39.23B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $27.20B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $23.29B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $12.17B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $11.79B

• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $3.96B

• Pandora (P) – $3.17B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $185.96M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.