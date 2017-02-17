AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $136.27, set on February 15, 2017.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $89.47.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $712.06 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $712.06B
2. Alphabet (GOOG) – $578.42B
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $499.35B
4. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) – $416.71B
3. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $403.24B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Facebook (FB) – $385.90B
• Walmart (WMT) – $213.19B
• Disney (DIS) – $174.03B
• Intel (INTC) – $172.88B
• IBM (IBM) – $171.79B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $169.27B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $164.01B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $83.14B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $59.13B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $43.79B
• Yahoo! (YHOO) – $43.03B
• Sony (SNE) – $39.23B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $27.20B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $23.29B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $12.17B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $11.79B
• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $3.96B
• Pandora (P) – $3.17B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $185.96M
AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: Onward and upward!
Interns: TTK!
SEE ALSO:
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – February 15, 2017
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – February 14, 2017
Apple shares hit new all-time closing high – February 13, 2017
Apple smashes Street; iPhone, Services, Mac and Apple Watch set all-time records – January 31, 2017
Dow hits record milestone of 20,000 on high hopes for Trump administration – January 25, 2017
International Monetary Fund boosts growth forecast for US, citing President-elect Donald Trump’s policies – January 17, 2017
Boosted by Trump rally and Apple, Wall Street parties like it’s 19,999 – January 6, 2017
Wall Street indexes hit record highs as Trump rally continues – December 8, 2016