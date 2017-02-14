Today in Nasdaq trading, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $1.72, or 1.29%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $135.01. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $133.29 set on February 13, 2017.



AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $135.08, also set today.



Apple’s 52-week low stands at $89.47.



Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $708.34 billion.



The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $708.34B

2. Alphabet (GOOG) – $573.76B

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $498.97B

4. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) – $412.51B

3. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $398.96B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $386.82B

• Walmart (WMT) – $210.97B

• Disney (DIS) – $174.44B

• IBM (IBM) – $171.21B

• Intel (INTC) – $170.276B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $162.14B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $153.65B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $72.03B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $58.09B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $45.20B

• Yahoo! (YHOO) – $42.95B

• Sony (SNE) – $39.06B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $27.38B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $22.35B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $12.29B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $11.72B

• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $3.88B

• Pandora (P) – $3.15B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $182.63M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.