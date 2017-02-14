AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $135.08, also set today.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $89.47.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $708.34 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $708.34B
2. Alphabet (GOOG) – $573.76B
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $498.97B
4. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) – $412.51B
3. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $398.96B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Facebook (FB) – $386.82B
• Walmart (WMT) – $210.97B
• Disney (DIS) – $174.44B
• IBM (IBM) – $171.21B
• Intel (INTC) – $170.276B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $162.14B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $153.65B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $72.03B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $58.09B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $45.20B
• Yahoo! (YHOO) – $42.95B
• Sony (SNE) – $39.06B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $27.38B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $22.35B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $12.29B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $11.72B
• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $3.88B
• Pandora (P) – $3.15B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $182.63M
AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: Happy Valentine’s Day, Apple shareholders!
