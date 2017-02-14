Today in Nasdaq trading, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $1.64, or 1.22%, to hit a new all-time intraday high of $134.93. Apple’s previous all-time intraday high was 134.54 set on April 28, 2015.



AAPL’s all-time closing high stands at $133.29, set on February 13, 2017.



Apple’s 52-week low stands at $89.47.



Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $707.64 billion.



The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $707.64B

2. Alphabet (GOOG) – $572.913B

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $500.13B

4. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) – $409.35B

3. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $399.02B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $387.4B

• Walmart (WMT) – $208.27B

• Disney (DIS) – $173.38B

• IBM (IBM) – $170.55B

• Intel (INTC) – $169.66B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $160.48B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $155.39B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $85.20B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $58.13B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $45.14B

• Yahoo! (YHOO) – $43.37B

• Sony (SNE) – $39.11B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $27.36B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $22.44B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $12.5B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $11.22B

• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $3.90B

• Pandora (P) – $3.05B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $181.52M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.