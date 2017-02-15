AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $136.27, also set today. Apple’s previous all-time intraday high was $135.08 was set on February 14, 2017.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $89.47.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $710.96 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $710.96B
2. Alphabet (GOOG) – $572.07B
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $498.66B
4. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) – $413.45B
3. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $402.11B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Facebook (FB) – $385.64B
• Walmart (WMT) – $211.07B
• Disney (DIS) – $174.24B
• IBM (IBM) – $172.72B
• Intel (INTC) – $170.84B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $164.75B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $161.09B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $83.05B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $58.66B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $45.01B
• Yahoo! (YHOO) – $45.01B
• Sony (SNE) – $39.51B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $27.24B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $23.01B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $12.33B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $11.88B
• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $3.91B
• Pandora (P) – $3.14B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $183.00M
MacDailyNews Take: Up, up, and away!
