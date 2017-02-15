Today in Nasdaq trading, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.49, or 0.36%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $135.51. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $135.01 set on February 14, 2017.



AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $136.27, also set today. Apple’s previous all-time intraday high was $135.08 was set on February 14, 2017.



Apple’s 52-week low stands at $89.47.



Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $710.96 billion.



The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $710.96B

2. Alphabet (GOOG) – $572.07B

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $498.66B

4. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) – $413.45B

3. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $402.11B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $385.64B

• Walmart (WMT) – $211.07B

• Disney (DIS) – $174.24B

• IBM (IBM) – $172.72B

• Intel (INTC) – $170.84B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $164.75B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $161.09B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $83.05B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $58.66B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $45.01B

• Yahoo! (YHOO) – $45.01B

• Sony (SNE) – $39.51B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $27.24B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $23.01B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $12.33B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $11.88B

• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $3.91B

• Pandora (P) – $3.14B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $183.00M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.