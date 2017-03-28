Shares of Apple Inc. are currently trading up $3.10 (+2.20%) at $143.98.

Earlier today, shares hit a new all-time intraday high of $144.04.

When Apple hit and then flew past $142.86 earlier today, the company exceeded the equivalent of $1,000 per share (pre-2014’s 7:1 split)!

On April 23, 2014, Apple Board of Directors announced a seven-for-one stock split. Each Apple shareholder of record at the close of business on June 2, 2014 received six additional shares for every share held on the record date, and trading began on a split-adjusted basis on June 9, 2014.

Those 60-cent AAPL shares (split-adjusted) some of us picked up back in early 1997 following Apple’s announcement of the NeXT acquisition (or vice versa, in reality) aren’t looking too shabby today! That’s a nice little 240-bagger over 20 years for the AAPL longs who believed in Steve Jobs’ second coming!