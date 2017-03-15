AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $140.75, also set today. Apple’s previous all-time intraday high of $140.28 was set on March 2, 2017.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $89.47.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $736.93 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $736.93B
2. Alphabet (GOOG) – $591.44B
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $500.36B
4. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $431.46B
3. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $407.01B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Facebook (FB) – $403.79B
• Walmart (WMT) – $216.91B
• Disney (DIS) – $176.89B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $171.42B
• Intel (INTC) – $165.95B
• IBM (IBM) – $165.83B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $158.40B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $80.47B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $60.53B
• Yahoo! (YHOO) – $44.28B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $41.34B
• Sony (SNE) – $39.77B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $29.75B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $24.99B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $13.16B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $10.85B
• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $3.89B
• Pandora (P) – $2.73B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $176.96M
