Today in Nasdaq trading, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $1.47, or 1.06%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $140.46. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $139.79 set on March 3, 2017.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $140.75, also set today. Apple’s previous all-time intraday high of $140.28 was set on March 2, 2017.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $89.47.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $736.93 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $736.93B

2. Alphabet (GOOG) – $591.44B

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $500.36B

4. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $431.46B

3. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $407.01B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $403.79B

• Walmart (WMT) – $216.91B

• Disney (DIS) – $176.89B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $171.42B

• Intel (INTC) – $165.95B

• IBM (IBM) – $165.83B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $158.40B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $80.47B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $60.53B

• Yahoo! (YHOO) – $44.28B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $41.34B

• Sony (SNE) – $39.77B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $29.75B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $24.99B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $13.16B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $10.85B

• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $3.89B

• Pandora (P) – $2.73B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $176.96M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.