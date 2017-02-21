Today in Nasdaq trading, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.98, or 0.72%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $136.70. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $135.72 set on February 17, 2017.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $136.75, also set today. Apple’s previous all-time intraday high of $136.27 was set on February 15, 2017.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $89.47.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $717.20 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $717.20B

2. Alphabet (GOOG) – $580.92B

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $498.35B

4. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) – $417.50B

3. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $408.67B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $386.45B

• Walmart (WMT) – $219.58B

• Disney (DIS) – $173.89B

• Intel (INTC) – $173.07B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $171.32B

• IBM (IBM) – $171.30B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $163.86B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $84.61B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $59.11B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $44.62B

• Yahoo! (YHOO) – $43.41B

• Sony (SNE) – $39.09B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $27.49B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $23.76B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $12.97B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $11.66B

• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $3.87B

• Pandora (P) – $3.07B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $192.98M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.