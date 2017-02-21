AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $136.75, also set today. Apple’s previous all-time intraday high of $136.27 was set on February 15, 2017.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $89.47.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $717.20 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $717.20B
2. Alphabet (GOOG) – $580.92B
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $498.35B
4. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) – $417.50B
3. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $408.67B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Facebook (FB) – $386.45B
• Walmart (WMT) – $219.58B
• Disney (DIS) – $173.89B
• Intel (INTC) – $173.07B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $171.32B
• IBM (IBM) – $171.30B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $163.86B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $84.61B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $59.11B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $44.62B
• Yahoo! (YHOO) – $43.41B
• Sony (SNE) – $39.09B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $27.49B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $23.76B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $12.97B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $11.66B
• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $3.87B
• Pandora (P) – $3.07B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $192.98M
MacDailyNews Take: The WOW starts now!
