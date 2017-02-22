Today in Nasdaq trading, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.41, or 0.30%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $137.11. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $136.70 set on February 21, 2017.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $137.12, also set today. Apple’s previous all-time intraday high of $136.75 was set on February 21, 2017.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $89.47.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $719.14 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $719.14B

2. Alphabet (GOOG) – $580.29B

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $497.19B

4. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $419.22B

3. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $408.27B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $393.38B

• Walmart (WMT) – $220.29B

• Disney (DIS) – $174.14B

• IBM (IBM) – $172.24B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $171.12B

• Intel (INTC) – $170.94B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $162.54B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $84.13B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $59.03B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $44.00B

• Yahoo! (YHOO) – $43.87B

• Sony (SNE) – $39.18B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $27.63B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $24.28B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $13.24B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $11.40B

• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $3.83B

• Pandora (P) – $3.02B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $192.24M

