Today in Nasdaq trading, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $2.92, or 2.07%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $143.80. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $141.46 set on March 20, 2017.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $144.04, also set today. Apple’s previous all-time intraday high of $142.80 was set on March 21, 2017.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $89.47.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $754.45 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $754.45B

2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $573.21B

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $504.53B

4. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $416.19B

5. Facebook (FB) – $$409.68B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Amazon.com (AMZN) – $408.46B

• Walmart (WMT) – $216.11B

• Disney (DIS) – $178.76B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $170.37B

• IBM (IBM) – $164.60B

• Intel (INTC) – $168.32B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $166.42B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $75.95B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $63.79B

• Yahoo! (YHOO) – $44.54B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $45.20B

• Sony (SNE) – $40.35B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $29.23B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $24.09B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $12.88B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $10.78B

• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $3.80B

• Pandora (P) – $2.75B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $169.55M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.