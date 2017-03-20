AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $141.50, also set today. Apple’s previous all-time intraday high of $141.02 was set on March 16, 2017.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $89.47.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $742.18 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $742.33B
2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $592.27B
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $501.75B
4. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $425.22B
3. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $408.93B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Facebook (FB) – $404.16B
• Walmart (WMT) – $215.06B
• Disney (DIS) – $178.25B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $171.67B
• IBM (IBM) – $165.72B
• Intel (INTC) – $167.51B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $163.06B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $81.3B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $62.61B
• Yahoo! (YHOO) – $44.73B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $42.34B
• Sony (SNE) – $40.32B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $29.74B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $24.94B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $13.58B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $10.89B
• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $3.92B
• Pandora (P) – $2.76B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $178.44M
MacDailyNews Take: Closing in on $142.86*!
*No jinx! AAPL at $142.86 per share equals $1000 per share pre-split (2014’s 7:1 split).
