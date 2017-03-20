Today in Nasdaq trading, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $1.47, or 1.05%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $141.46. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $140.69 set on March 16, 2017.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $141.50, also set today. Apple’s previous all-time intraday high of $141.02 was set on March 16, 2017.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $89.47.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $742.18 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $742.33B

2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $592.27B

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $501.75B

4. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $425.22B

3. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $408.93B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $404.16B

• Walmart (WMT) – $215.06B

• Disney (DIS) – $178.25B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $171.67B

• IBM (IBM) – $165.72B

• Intel (INTC) – $167.51B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $163.06B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $81.3B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $62.61B

• Yahoo! (YHOO) – $44.73B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $42.34B

• Sony (SNE) – $40.32B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $29.74B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $24.94B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $13.58B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $10.89B

• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $3.92B

• Pandora (P) – $2.76B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $178.44M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.