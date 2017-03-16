Today in Nasdaq trading, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.23, or 0.16%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $140.69. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $140.46 set on March 15, 2017.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $141.02, also set today. Apple’s previous all-time intraday high of $140.75 was set on March 15, 2017.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $89.47.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $738.143 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $738.14B

2. Alphabet (GOOG) – $592.54B

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $499.51B

4. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $430.03B

3. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $407.03B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $404.57B

• Walmart (WMT) – $216.48B

• Disney (DIS) – $176.64B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $171.42B

• IBM (IBM) – $167.18B

• Intel (INTC) – $166.14B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $160.88B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $81.68B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $60.66B

• Yahoo! (YHOO) – $44.58B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $42.37B

• Sony (SNE) – $40.02B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $29.89B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $25.13B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $12.85B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $10.96B

• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $3.90B

• Pandora (P) – $2.73B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $175.10M

