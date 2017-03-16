AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $141.02, also set today. Apple’s previous all-time intraday high of $140.75 was set on March 15, 2017.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $89.47.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $738.143 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $738.14B
2. Alphabet (GOOG) – $592.54B
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $499.51B
4. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $430.03B
3. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $407.03B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Facebook (FB) – $404.57B
• Walmart (WMT) – $216.48B
• Disney (DIS) – $176.64B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $171.42B
• IBM (IBM) – $167.18B
• Intel (INTC) – $166.14B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $160.88B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $81.68B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $60.66B
• Yahoo! (YHOO) – $44.58B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $42.37B
• Sony (SNE) – $40.02B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $29.89B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $25.13B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $12.85B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $10.96B
• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $3.90B
• Pandora (P) – $2.73B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $175.10M
MacDailyNews Take: $142.86 in sight! (No jinx!)
*AAPL at $142.86 per share equals $1000 per share pre-split (2014’s 7:1 split).
