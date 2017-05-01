“On Tuesday afternoon, we’ll get earnings results from technology giant Apple,” Bill Maurer writes for Seeking Alpha. “The smartphone still represents about two-thirds of Apple’s revenues, so it obviously is the most important item in the quarter. Current analyst expectations call for 52.2 million sales in fiscal Q2, with estimates mostly in the 50-55 million range.”

“If the number comes in around 50-52 million, it likely means consumers are starting to hold back purchases, waiting to see what’s coming next,” Maurer writes. “However, anything in the 53-55 million range would be really positive, suggesting the smartphone is still doing quite well and perhaps still taking advantage of Samsung’s troubles.”

“The one really bright spot for Apple is its services business, which topped $25 billion in trailing twelve-month revenues during the most recently reported quarter,” Maurer writes. “The one item with the highest risk for disappointment is likely fiscal Q3 guidance (the June quarter). In last year’s period, the iPhone SE launched, and this year Apple only updated the device with some different storage options. Additionally, iPad changes this year were not that impressive, and lower prices on some models means more unit sales will be needed.”

“Apple comes into earnings near all-time highs, so expectations will definitely be inflated,” Maurer writes. “However, I’m sure not every investor will be satisfied with this week’s report, whether it be due to guidance, not enough of a dividend raise, etc.”

Read more in the full article here.