“Did you forget to mark your calendar for the orgy of charts and numbers that is Apple’s legally mandated quarterly release of its financial results?” Jason Snell writes for Macworld.

“If so, have no fear,” Snell writes. “I remembered to mark mine for next Tuesday, May 2, when Apple will release the results in the early afternoon (Cupertino time) and then offer some of its executives up to financial analysts in an hour-long telephone call.”

“It can be easy to joke about these quarterly rituals,” Snell writes, “but they’re vital opportunities to take a rare glimpse into Apple’s inner workings and the thinking of Apple executives about the company’s business strategies. Yes, it’s a choreographed dance, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t glean understanding from it.”

