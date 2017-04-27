“If so, have no fear,” Snell writes. “I remembered to mark mine for next Tuesday, May 2, when Apple will release the results in the early afternoon (Cupertino time) and then offer some of its executives up to financial analysts in an hour-long telephone call.”
“It can be easy to joke about these quarterly rituals,” Snell writes, “but they’re vital opportunities to take a rare glimpse into Apple’s inner workings and the thinking of Apple executives about the company’s business strategies. Yes, it’s a choreographed dance, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t glean understanding from it.”
MacDailyNews Note: On January 31, 2017, Apple provided the following guidance for Q217:
• revenue between $51.5 billion and $53.5 billion
• gross margin between 38 percent and 39 percent
• operating expenses between $6.5 billion and $6.6 billion
• other income/(expense) of $400 million
• tax rate of 26 percent
In Q216, Apple posted quarterly revenue of $50.6 billion. Gross margin was 39.4 percent.
As usual, we plan to bring you Apple’s Q217 results as soon as they’re released, right around 4:30pm on May 2nd – just check our home page. Following that, we also plan to cover Apple’s Q217 conference call with live notes starting at 5pm that day.
