“When Apple reports earnings for its fiscal second quarter of 2017 on May 2, one of the metrics investors should watch closely is the tech giant’s guidance for its third quarter,” Daniel Sparks writes for The Motley Fool. “fter a year-over-year decline in fiscal 2016, Apple’s guidance for its third quarter will help give investors an indication of whether the company’s recent return to revenue growth was temporary, or part of a sustainable trend.”

“In Apple’s fiscal 2016, the company reported three quarters in a row of year-over-year revenue declines,” Sparks writes. “The poor streak meant Apple’s total revenue for the fiscal year was down about 8% year over year, marking a sudden and significant decline compared to Apple’s 28% jump in revenue in fiscal 2015.”

Sparks writes, “When Apple reports its guidance for fiscal Q3, the number to beat will be $42.4 billion — Apple’s revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2016.”

