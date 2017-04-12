“In Apple’s fiscal 2016, the company reported three quarters in a row of year-over-year revenue declines,” Sparks writes. “The poor streak meant Apple’s total revenue for the fiscal year was down about 8% year over year, marking a sudden and significant decline compared to Apple’s 28% jump in revenue in fiscal 2015.”
Sparks writes, “When Apple reports its guidance for fiscal Q3, the number to beat will be $42.4 billion — Apple’s revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2016.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We shall see on May 2nd, and we’ll bring Apple’s results – and Q317 guidance – to you right around 4:30pm EDT.